BBBS 9th Annual FORE! The Kids Golf Outing on July 20

Manasquan River Golf Club will host event

ASBURY PARK, NJ — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Coastal & Northern New Jersey (BBBSCNNJ) will host the 9th Annual FORE! the Kids Golf Outing on July 20 to raise needed funds to sustain and expand the agency’s one-to-one youth mentoring programs.

This exclusive outing is being presented by Aspire Technology Partners and will be held at Manasquan River Golf Club in Brielle, NJ. Sponsors include CDW as Beverage Cart Sponsor and CIBC Private Wealth as Foursome Sponsor. The event is also supported by BBBSCNNJ Mission Partners: Morris & Clara Weshnak Family Foundation, Garden Savings Federal Credit Union, Hackensack Meridian Health, Seaview Orthopaedics, and Super Foodtown.

Additional sponsors and golfers are invited to participate in the outing and enjoy a beautiful day on the course while helping BBBSCNNJ serve 1,500 local children across 10 counties.

“Big Brothers Big Sisters’ one-to-one mentoring program ignites the power and promise of youth through connecting kids with caring adult mentors. All of the funds raised will help us positively impact children’s lives,” said William Salcedo, Executive Director of BBBSCNNJ.

Golfers may register individually for $800 or $3,300 for a foursome including tee sign. Sponsorship opportunities are also available ranging from $500 - $15,000. Tee signs can be purchased for $200. Registrations and sponsorships are available at https://support.mentornj.org/campaigns/15201-9th-annual-fore-the-kids-golf-outing

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Coastal & Northern New Jersey hosts several events each year to raise funds and create awareness of their organization. To find other upcoming events for BBBSCNNJ, visit https://mentornj.org/events

About BBBSCNNJ:

For the past 44 years, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Coastal & Northern New Jersey has been making a positive difference in the lives of at-risk children through professionally supported, one-to-one mentoring relationships with adult volunteers. BBBSCNNJ empowers children to achieve their highest potential as they grow to become confident, competent, and caring individuals. For more information on becoming a Big Brother or Big Sister or to make a donation, visit: www.mentornj.org