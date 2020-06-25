Monmouth County has 9,153 Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of June 24, there are 22 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 9,153. There are three new deaths today, bringing the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County to 703.

The Freeholders remind residents and visitors that the best defense against COVID-19 is social distancing. It is important to keep a distance of six feet between yourself and anyone who does not live in your household to help slow the spread.

The Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders meetings will be live streamed tomorrow, Thursday, June 25 at 1 p.m. and 2 p.m., on the Monmouth County Government Facebook and YouTube Channel. The meeting notice has been posted on www.visitmonmouth.com.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

Aberdeen: 245

Allenhurst: 8

Allentown: 9

Asbury Park: 309

Atlantic Highlands: 36

Avon-by-the-Sea: 12

Belmar: 44

Bradley Beach: 57

Brielle: 35

Colts Neck: 84

Deal: 35

Eatontown: 301

Englishtown: 50

Fair Haven: 28

Farmingdale: 14

Freehold Borough: 417

Freehold Township: 694

Hazlet: 327

Highlands: 34

Holmdel: 311

Howell: 669

Interlaken: 4

Keansburg: 199

Keyport: 104

Lake Como: 17

Little Silver: 39

Loch Arbour: 1

Long Branch: 612

Manalapan: 497

Manasquan: 36

Marlboro: 496

Matawan: 210

Middletown: 747

Millstone Township: 88

Monmouth Beach: 22

Neptune City: 66

Neptune Township: 611

Ocean: 358

Oceanport: 64

Red Bank: 245

Roosevelt: 7

Rumson: 44

Sea Bright: 12

Sea Girt: 15

Shrewsbury Borough: 53

Shrewsbury Township: 11

Spring Lake: 19

Spring Lake Heights: 24

Tinton Falls: 225

Union Beach: 49

Upper Freehold: 66

Wall: 406

West Long Branch: 74

Unknown: 13

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.