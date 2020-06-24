Retirement Celebration for Rev. Dr. George and Ginny Hancock Stefan

Join us for a Retirement Celebration for the Rev. Dr. George and Ginny Hancock-Stefan.
Due to the pandemic, CENTRAL BAPTIST CHURCH is unable to honor Pastor George and Ginny with a celebration party.
So we would like to honor their 30 years of service to our church and community with a
DRIVE BY PARADE.
Please join us on Sunday, June 28, 2020 (RAIN OR SHINE) at 2:45 PM in the Seastreak parking lot at the Harbor where we will gather and proceed to the church.
Let’s make some noise, decorate your car, or just pass by with a hello.
There will be a table set up for anyone with a gift or card.