Monmouth County has 9,098 Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of June 22, there are 14 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 9,098. There is one new death today, bringing the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County to 696.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

Aberdeen: 244

Allenhurst: 8

Allentown: 9

Asbury Park: 305

Atlantic Highlands: 37

Avon-by-the-Sea: 12

Belmar: 43

Bradley Beach: 55

Brielle: 36

Colts Neck: 84

Deal: 35

Eatontown: 299

Englishtown: 48

Fair Haven: 28

Farmingdale: 13

Freehold Borough: 420

Freehold Township: 691

Hazlet: 328

Highlands: 33

Holmdel: 312

Howell: 666

Interlaken: 4

Keansburg: 199

Keyport: 105

Lake Como: 17

Little Silver: 38

Loch Arbour: 1

Long Branch: 608

Manalapan: 490

Manasquan: 36

Marlboro: 494

Matawan: 209

Middletown: 740

Millstone Township: 86

Monmouth Beach: 21

Neptune City: 64

Neptune Township: 606

Ocean: 354

Oceanport: 64

Red Bank: 246

Roosevelt: 7

Rumson: 44

Sea Bright: 12

Sea Girt: 15

Shrewsbury Borough: 54

Shrewsbury Township: 11

Spring Lake: 19

Spring Lake Heights: 24

Tinton Falls: 222

Union Beach: 49

Upper Freehold: 66

Wall: 399

West Long Branch: 74

Unknown: 14

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.