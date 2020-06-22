Monmouth County has 9,098 Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of June 22, there are 14 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 9,098. There is one new death today, bringing the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County to 696.
The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:
- Aberdeen: 244
- Allenhurst: 8
- Allentown: 9
- Asbury Park: 305
- Atlantic Highlands: 37
- Avon-by-the-Sea: 12
- Belmar: 43
- Bradley Beach: 55
- Brielle: 36
- Colts Neck: 84
- Deal: 35
- Eatontown: 299
- Englishtown: 48
- Fair Haven: 28
- Farmingdale: 13
- Freehold Borough: 420
- Freehold Township: 691
- Hazlet: 328
- Highlands: 33
- Holmdel: 312
- Howell: 666
- Interlaken: 4
- Keansburg: 199
- Keyport: 105
- Lake Como: 17
- Little Silver: 38
- Loch Arbour: 1
- Long Branch: 608
- Manalapan: 490
- Manasquan: 36
- Marlboro: 494
- Matawan: 209
- Middletown: 740
- Millstone Township: 86
- Monmouth Beach: 21
- Neptune City: 64
- Neptune Township: 606
- Ocean: 354
- Oceanport: 64
- Red Bank: 246
- Roosevelt: 7
- Rumson: 44
- Sea Bright: 12
- Sea Girt: 15
- Shrewsbury Borough: 54
- Shrewsbury Township: 11
- Spring Lake: 19
- Spring Lake Heights: 24
- Tinton Falls: 222
- Union Beach: 49
- Upper Freehold: 66
- Wall: 399
- West Long Branch: 74
- Unknown: 14
If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.