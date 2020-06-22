AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 9,098 Positive Cases of COVID-19

Details
Category: News

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of June 22, there are 14 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 9,098. There is one new death today, bringing the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County to 696.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

  • Aberdeen: 244
  • Allenhurst: 8
  • Allentown: 9
  • Asbury Park: 305
  • Atlantic Highlands: 37
  • Avon-by-the-Sea: 12
  • Belmar: 43
  • Bradley Beach: 55
  • Brielle: 36
  • Colts Neck: 84
  • Deal: 35
  • Eatontown: 299
  • Englishtown: 48
  • Fair Haven: 28
  • Farmingdale: 13
  • Freehold Borough: 420
  • Freehold Township: 691
  • Hazlet: 328
  • Highlands: 33
  • Holmdel: 312
  • Howell: 666
  • Interlaken: 4
  • Keansburg: 199
  • Keyport: 105
  • Lake Como: 17
  • Little Silver: 38
  • Loch Arbour: 1
  • Long Branch: 608
  • Manalapan: 490
  • Manasquan: 36
  • Marlboro: 494
  • Matawan: 209
  • Middletown: 740
  • Millstone Township: 86
  • Monmouth Beach: 21
  • Neptune City: 64
  • Neptune Township: 606
  • Ocean: 354
  • Oceanport: 64
  • Red Bank: 246
  • Roosevelt: 7
  • Rumson: 44
  • Sea Bright: 12
  • Sea Girt: 15
  • Shrewsbury Borough: 54
  • Shrewsbury Township: 11
  • Spring Lake: 19
  • Spring Lake Heights: 24
  • Tinton Falls: 222
  • Union Beach: 49
  • Upper Freehold: 66
  • Wall: 399
  • West Long Branch: 74
  • Unknown: 14

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

 