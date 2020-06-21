Monmouth County has 9,084 Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of June 21, there are 10 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 9,084.
The breakdown by municipality is as follows:
- Aberdeen: 244
- Allenhurst: 8
- Allentown: 9
- Asbury Park: 305
- Atlantic Highlands: 37
- Avon-by-the-Sea: 12
- Belmar: 44
- Bradley Beach: 56
- Brielle: 36
- Colts Neck: 84
- Deal: 35
- Eatontown: 295
- Englishtown: 47
- Fair Haven: 28
- Farmingdale: 12
- Freehold Borough: 419
- Freehold Township: 691
- Hazlet: 327
- Highlands: 33
- Holmdel: 314
- Howell: 663
- Interlaken: 4
- Keansburg: 198
- Keyport: 102
- Lake Como: 17
- Little Silver: 38
- Loch Arbour: 1
- Long Branch: 604
- Manalapan: 495
- Manasquan: 34
- Marlboro: 492
- Matawan: 212
- Middletown: 744
- Millstone Township: 86
- Monmouth Beach: 21
- Neptune City: 63
- Neptune Township: 608
- Ocean: 355
- Oceanport: 64
- Red Bank: 243
- Roosevelt: 7
- Rumson: 43
- Sea Bright: 12
- Sea Girt: 16
- Shrewsbury Borough: 54
- Shrewsbury Township: 11
- Spring Lake: 19
- Spring Lake Heights: 23
- Tinton Falls: 221
- Union Beach: 48
- Upper Freehold: 67
- Wall: 399
- West Long Branch: 74
- Unknown: 10
