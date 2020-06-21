Monmouth County has 9,084 Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of June 21, there are 10 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 9,084.

The breakdown by municipality is as follows:

Aberdeen: 244

Allenhurst: 8

Allentown: 9

Asbury Park: 305

Atlantic Highlands: 37

Avon-by-the-Sea: 12

Belmar: 44

Bradley Beach: 56

Brielle: 36

Colts Neck: 84

Deal: 35

Eatontown: 295

Englishtown: 47

Fair Haven: 28

Farmingdale: 12

Freehold Borough: 419

Freehold Township: 691

Hazlet: 327

Highlands: 33

Holmdel: 314

Howell: 663

Interlaken: 4

Keansburg: 198

Keyport: 102

Lake Como: 17

Little Silver: 38

Loch Arbour: 1

Long Branch: 604

Manalapan: 495

Manasquan: 34

Marlboro: 492

Matawan: 212

Middletown: 744

Millstone Township: 86

Monmouth Beach: 21

Neptune City: 63

Neptune Township: 608

Ocean: 355

Oceanport: 64

Red Bank: 243

Roosevelt: 7

Rumson: 43

Sea Bright: 12

Sea Girt: 16

Shrewsbury Borough: 54

Shrewsbury Township: 11

Spring Lake: 19

Spring Lake Heights: 23

Tinton Falls: 221

Union Beach: 48

Upper Freehold: 67

Wall: 399

West Long Branch: 74

Unknown: 10

