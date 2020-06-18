Atlantic Highlands Farmers Market Open for 2020 Season

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ – The Atlantic Highlands Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the opening of the Atlantic Highlands Farmers Market. The market will be held every Friday, weather permitting, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Veterans Park on First Avenue, directly across from Borough Hall. The market will be operational through October 2, 2020.

Vendors to date include Beckage Farms, Picilicious, Farmer Al, and Paolo’s Italian Specialties. Additional vendors have expressed interest.

The Borough of Atlantic Highlands is respectfully requesting that social distancing and personal protective equipment guidelines be adhered to by both guests and vendors. There will be volunteers present to guide guests through the new parameters for the market. The Farmers Market is sponsored by the Atlantic Highlands Chamber of Commerce. For questions, contact the chamber office at (732) 872-8711 or email