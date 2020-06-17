Middletown Police Officer Suspended Without Pay Following Arrest

MIDDLETOWN, NJ – Middletown Police Officer Thomas Foster was arrested on June 16, 2020 by the Monmouth county Prosecutor’s Office. Foster was charged with one count of filing a false police report related to a July 2019 motor vehicle crash involving a marked police car. Foster was on duty at the time of the crash. This matter was brought to the attention of the department by a conscientious fellow police officer who suspected potential wrongdoing and untruthfulness and immediately reported it.

A preliminary internal affairs investigation conducted by the Police Department revealed inconsistencies in the facts and circumstances as reported by Foster. Furthermore, the investigation determined that Foster’s conduct was potentially criminal in nature. As a result Foster was placed on administrative duty and the matter was immediately referred to the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office in accordance with Attorney General Guidelines. The Police Department cooperated fully in a lengthy investigation conducted by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office. Foster, who was hired on August 18, 2014, was immediately suspended without pay yesterday by Chief R. Craig Weber, pending the resolution of the criminal charge.

“The conduct of this particular officer is unacceptable and does not reflect the values of our agency. We strongly condemn the officer’s actions.” announced Middletown Chief of Police R. Craig Weber. “We firmly believe that trust and integrity are the cornerstone of policing and that dishonesty will never be tolerated by our Department or by any of our officers, as evidenced by the fact that this matter was discovered and immediately reported by another Middletown Police Officer.” Chief Weber added. This incident demonstrates both the importance and the effectiveness of the police internal affairs function in identifying and addressing misconduct and underscores the commitment of the Middletown Police Department and its members to hold our police officers and one another to the highest professional and ethical standards.

Any persons arrested or charged with offenses are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Additionally, except in specific circumstances, arrest and complaint information and names of those charged may be released.