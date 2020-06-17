Middletown Police Officer Charged with Falsifying Report

FREEHOLD, NJ – A Middletown police officer is charged with falsifying a report after getting into an accident with his police cruiser, announced Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni.

Thomas E. Foster, 33, of Keyport, is charged with fourth degree Falsifying Records. A first appearance in court for Foster has not yet been scheduled.

In July of 2019, the Middletown Township Police began an investigation into the actions of Foster. Because the preliminary investigation revealed that Foster’s actions may have been criminal, the Middletown Township Police Department contacted the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, in accordance with Attorney General Guidelines.

An investigation revealed that on July 3, 2019, Foster was the assigned officer to a road repair project on Cedar Avenue in Middletown. While working this job, Foster got into an accident with his patrol car. Foster filed a Police Vehicle Accident and Damage Report with his agency, alleging that while he was reversing his vehicle out of a parking spot, he “contacted a telephone pole,” which was located near Foster’s home and only a few blocks away from the road work. It was later discovered that Mr. Foster was involved in a motor vehicle accident where he backed the police cruiser into a parked pickup truck on Cedar Avenue, causing damage to both vehicles.

“Mr. Foster’s attempt to deceive his department by filing a false report violated the special trust afforded to him by his fellow officers and the public he serves. Especially now, the public should be reassured that our law enforcement officers are doing everything possible to uphold and enforce the law, not break it. This officer’s criminal behavior is not reflective of his department or the County law enforcement community,” Gramiccioni said.

“Dishonesty will never be tolerated within our Department by any of our officers. The alleged conduct is unacceptable and does not reflect the values of our agency and we strongly condemn the officer’s actions. We firmly believe that trust and integrity are the cornerstone of policing and the steps taken by this agency underscore the commitment of the Middletown Police Department to hold our police officers and one another to the highest professional and ethical standards,” stated Chief R. Craig Weber of the Middletown Township Police.

If convicted of Falsifying Records, Foster faces up to 18 months in state prison.

The case is assigned to Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Melanie Falco, Director of the Office’s Professional Responsibilities and Bias Crime Unit.

Foster is represented by Charles J. Uliano, Esq., of Chamlin, Uliano & Walsh, in West Long Branch.

Foster’s arrest is the 26th law enforcement officer criminally charged in Monmouth County since 2012.

Despite these charges, every defendant is presumed innocent, unless and until found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, following a trial at which the defendant has all of the trial rights guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution and State law.