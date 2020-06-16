AHES 2nd Graders Thank Their Teachers with Wave Parade

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ - With balloons and cheers and car horns tooting, members of the 2nd grade at Atlantic Highlands Elementary School celebrated the last day of school with a wave parade by the home of teacher, Lindsay Hensle. Mrs. Hensle and her husband, Rob Hensle, are both educators at the school. They reside in town with their three daughters. Mrs. Hensle was joined by her colleage Erin Ceres, another 2nd grade homeroom teacher at the school and Class Support teachers Theresa Mills and Betsy Kurdes.

As the parade of students came by, there were cheers of gratitude from the parent chauffers and the students for the completion of another school year and for the teachers they have come to love.

Two weeks ago, the 6th grade class was feted with a drive by parade of teachers. The teachers drove past the home of each of the graduating students, according to Mrs Mills. The students had a graduation ceremony at the school, but due to the concerns about coronavirus infections, students were celebrated curbside at the school. The parade of teachers by their homes later was a happy experience for all.T he gesture was in many ways more personal, according to Mrs. Hensle and Mrs Kurdes.

PHOTO: Masked Student delivers a card to Mrs. Ceres during the wave parade.

There is a strong bond in small-town Atlantic Highlands between the school and the community. That is, in large part, due to the efforts of the dedicated staff at the Atlantic Highlands Elementary School.