CentraState Medical Center Treating All Patients as COVID-19 Cases Drop Dramatically

FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP— After being hit early and hard in the COVID-19 pandemic, CentraState Medical Center now has less than 10 COVID positive cases, down from a peak of 138 presumed COVID-19 patients on April 8 who were hospitalized with the virus, mirroring the downward trend for most of New Jersey.

“Patients have begun to take advantage of this, to see their doctors and take care of healthcare needs that might have been neglected in the last months,” said John T. Gribbin, president and CEO of CentraState Healthcare System. “We have isolated COVID patients to a small, designated area in the hospital and follow stringent safety and cleaning procedures throughout our facilities--beyond what the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and New Jersey Department of Health require of hospitals.”

CentraState Medical Center, outpatient and senior facilities and primary and specialty care offices are employing enhanced infection control and cleaning protocols, such as the Clorox Optimum UV® System and mandatory screenings to ensure the safety of patients, employees and the limited visitors we currently allow. Acrylic glass and other physical distancing barriers have been installed throughout the facilities, along with signage to remind all who enter to wear masks, wash their hands routinely and maintain a safe distance from others.

Patients continue to use services such as the emergency department, surgery, labor and delivery, outpatient, lab, radiology, cancer care, cardiac diagnostics and more.

“The community and our employees have worked hard over these last months to flatten the curve of this disease,” added Gribbin. “The virus is still with us so we will not let down our guard, but it is time for everyone to re-prioritize their health and seek care if needed.”