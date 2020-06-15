Monmouth County has 8,847 Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of June 15, there are 27 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 8,847.

The Freeholders noted that while County employees returned to the office today, public access will remain restricted until further notice.

The breakdown by municipality is as follows:

Aberdeen: 242

Allenhurst: 7

Allentown: 9

Asbury Park: 293

Atlantic Highlands: 34

Avon-by-the-Sea: 12

Belmar: 41

Bradley Beach: 55

Brielle: 34

Colts Neck: 82

Deal: 33

Eatontown: 295

Englishtown: 47

Fair Haven: 28

Farmingdale: 12

Freehold Borough: 408

Freehold Township: 676

Hazlet: 307

Highlands: 34

Holmdel: 301

Howell: 656

Interlaken: 4

Keansburg: 194

Keyport: 100

Lake Como: 17

Little Silver: 37

Loch Arbour: 1

Long Branch: 570

Manalapan: 484

Manasquan: 34

Marlboro: 482

Matawan: 210

Middletown: 739

Millstone Township: 85

Monmouth Beach: 21

Neptune City: 63

Neptune Township: 582

Ocean: 343

Oceanport: 63

Red Bank: 236

Roosevelt: 7

Rumson: 38

Sea Bright: 12

Sea Girt: 14

Shrewsbury Borough: 54

Shrewsbury Township: 11

Spring Lake: 19

Spring Lake Heights: 22

Tinton Falls: 214

Union Beach: 49

Upper Freehold: 66

Wall: 387

West Long Branch: 73

Unknown: 10

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.