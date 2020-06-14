Monmouth County has 8,820 Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of June 14, there are 14 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 8,820.

The Freeholders noted that County employees will return to the office on Monday, June 15. However, public access will remain restricted until further notice.

The breakdown by municipality is as follows:

Aberdeen: 242

Allenhurst: 7

Allentown: 9

Asbury Park: 287

Atlantic Highlands: 34

Avon-by-the-Sea: 12

Belmar: 41

Bradley Beach: 55

Brielle: 34

Colts Neck: 81

Deal: 33

Eatontown: 294

Englishtown: 47

Fair Haven: 28

Farmingdale: 12

Freehold Borough: 408

Freehold Township: 675

Hazlet: 306

Highlands: 34

Holmdel: 301

Howell: 655

Interlaken: 4

Keansburg: 195

Keyport: 101

Lake Como: 16

Little Silver: 37

Loch Arbour: 1

Long Branch: 567

Manalapan: 482

Manasquan: 34

Marlboro: 482

Matawan: 210

Middletown: 738

Millstone Township: 84

Monmouth Beach: 21

Neptune City: 61

Neptune Township: 581

Ocean: 342

Oceanport: 63

Red Bank: 235

Roosevelt: 7

Rumson: 38

Sea Bright: 12

Sea Girt: 14

Shrewsbury Borough: 54

Shrewsbury Township: 11

Spring Lake: 18

Spring Lake Heights: 22

Tinton Falls: 214

Union Beach: 49

Upper Freehold: 66

Wall: 384

West Long Branch: 72

Unknown: 10

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.