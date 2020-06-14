Monmouth County has 8,820 Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of June 14, there are 14 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 8,820.
The Freeholders noted that County employees will return to the office on Monday, June 15. However, public access will remain restricted until further notice.
The breakdown by municipality is as follows:
- Aberdeen: 242
- Allenhurst: 7
- Allentown: 9
- Asbury Park: 287
- Atlantic Highlands: 34
- Avon-by-the-Sea: 12
- Belmar: 41
- Bradley Beach: 55
- Brielle: 34
- Colts Neck: 81
- Deal: 33
- Eatontown: 294
- Englishtown: 47
- Fair Haven: 28
- Farmingdale: 12
- Freehold Borough: 408
- Freehold Township: 675
- Hazlet: 306
- Highlands: 34
- Holmdel: 301
- Howell: 655
- Interlaken: 4
- Keansburg: 195
- Keyport: 101
- Lake Como: 16
- Little Silver: 37
- Loch Arbour: 1
- Long Branch: 567
- Manalapan: 482
- Manasquan: 34
- Marlboro: 482
- Matawan: 210
- Middletown: 738
- Millstone Township: 84
- Monmouth Beach: 21
- Neptune City: 61
- Neptune Township: 581
- Ocean: 342
- Oceanport: 63
- Red Bank: 235
- Roosevelt: 7
- Rumson: 38
- Sea Bright: 12
- Sea Girt: 14
- Shrewsbury Borough: 54
- Shrewsbury Township: 11
- Spring Lake: 18
- Spring Lake Heights: 22
- Tinton Falls: 214
- Union Beach: 49
- Upper Freehold: 66
- Wall: 384
- West Long Branch: 72
- Unknown: 10
