Monmouth County has 8,806 Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of June 13, there are 47 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 8,806.

The Freeholders noted that County employees will return to the office on Monday, June 15. However, public access will remain restricted until further notice.

The breakdown by municipality is as follows:

Aberdeen: 241

Allenhurst: 7

Allentown: 9

Asbury Park: 288

Atlantic Highlands: 34

Avon-by-the-Sea: 12

Belmar: 41

Bradley Beach: 55

Brielle: 35

Colts Neck: 80

Deal: 32

Eatontown: 293

Englishtown: 47

Fair Haven: 28

Farmingdale: 12

Freehold Borough: 408

Freehold Township: 674

Hazlet: 304

Highlands: 34

Holmdel: 301

Howell: 652

Interlaken: 4

Keansburg: 196

Keyport: 101

Lake Como: 16

Little Silver: 37

Loch Arbour: 1

Long Branch: 565

Manalapan: 481

Manasquan: 34

Marlboro: 482

Matawan: 210

Middletown: 736

Millstone Township: 84

Monmouth Beach: 21

Neptune City: 60

Neptune Township: 582

Ocean: 342

Oceanport: 63

Red Bank: 235

Roosevelt: 7

Rumson: 38

Sea Bright: 12

Sea Girt: 14

Shrewsbury Borough: 53

Shrewsbury Township: 11

Spring Lake: 18

Spring Lake Heights: 22

Tinton Falls: 214

Union Beach: 49

Upper Freehold: 66

Wall: 384

West Long Branch: 70

Unknown: 10

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.