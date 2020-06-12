Rumson Police Asks People to Lock Cars Due to Motor Vehicle Thefts

RUMSON, NJ - Attention residents and members of our extended community, we have a very important safety message:



There has been an increase of High End Motor Vehicle Thefts in our surrounding communities.

These criminals were here in Rumson last night, as well as surrounding towns stealing vehicles. These criminals are well aware the high end vehicles they are after are located in affluent communities like our service area. There is NO EXCUSE for leaving your vehicle unlocked with the keys inside. By doing so, YOU are creating an environment ripe for criminal activity and are inviting career car thieves into our community. These criminals do not stop for law enforcement, are most likely operating a stolen vehicle, are usually armed, and once approached they flee the area at extremely high rates of speed.



***They have no regard for the lives and safety of our officers, you, or your family***



DO NOT attempt to pursue them on your own and notify us immediately. This is an area wide problem including several surrounding jurisdictions in Monmouth County. We are not alone in this and will be working with other Law Enforcement Agencies to arrest those responsible.



That being said, this is PREVENTABLE by simply LOCKING your vehicles and removing the keys and key fobs. This is a simple task that will prevent you from becoming a victim and one of our officers from being injured. We need to work together to prevent our community from becoming a target for crime. These are crimes of opportunity and right now the criminals know they can have their pick of a wide variety of high end vehicles and our residents are accommodating enough to leave the keys inside for them.

Do your part and LOCK YOUR VEHICLES!!!

Thank you!!!

