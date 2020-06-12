Lifeguards and Entrance Fees Return to Sandy Hook

Middletown, N.J. – Lifeguards will be on duty at Gateway National Recreation Area’s Sandy Hook Unit beginning Saturday, June 13. Most beaches will now be open for swimming. Advisory signs noting which beaches are lifeguarded will be at the entrance and updated daily.

Gateway National Recreation Area will resume collecting beach access fees at Sandy Hook on Wednesday, June 17. Daily fees are $15 per car. Fees are collected between 7 am and 5 pm. Restrictions on parking (50% capacity) at Sandy Hook will remain in effect through June 16. Parking will return to 100% capacity on June 17.

Park rules and regulations remain in effect for Sandy Hook. Please follow social distancing guidelines. Please keep 6 feet from other visitors and avoid group gatherings.

Updates about NPS operations will be posted on www.nps.gov/coronavirus. Please continue to visit our website www.nps.gov/gate for specific details about park operations.

About Gateway National Recreation Area

Gateway is a large diverse urban park with 27,000 acres spanning Sandy Hook in N.J. and Jamaica Bay and Staten Island in N.Y. It offers green spaces, beaches, wildlife and outdoor recreation, all alongside historic structures and cultural landscapes. It is the 4th most visited National Park Service unit with more than 9.2 million annual visitors. For more information about Gateway, visit www.nps.gov/gate.