First Tee Announces Safe, Summer Learning Programs for Jersey Shore Youth

Golf Classes to Resume Following Governor’s Reopening Plan

JERSEY SHORE – After months of programs on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, First Tee of the Jersey Shore is pleased to announce registration for youth golf classes this summer at two locations in Monmouth and Ocean counties.

The nonprofit organization, which provides area youth affordable access to golf and golf learning facilities with a focus on teaching core values, is thrilled to resume programs starting July 6, said Executive Director Tara Kelly.

“First Tee is looking forward to being back on course offering kids and teens from all backgrounds opportunities to be outdoors learning golf skills, along with invaluable life lessons and healthy habits,” Kelly said.

Registration is now open for weekly classes in 8-week sessions for kids and teens ages 4-17. Classes will take place at Ocean County Park in Lakewood and at the William Larkin Golf Course in Ocean Township.

The Governor recently gave the green light for non-contact outdoor sports activities to resume starting June 22 and summer camp programs on July 6 as part of a phased plan to safely reopen businesses and restart activities in New Jersey.

Kelly said the safety of First Tee’s program participants, coaches and volunteers is “our number one priority,” noting that a number of program adjustments have been made including maximum classes of eight kids and increased hygiene practices to ensure a safe and healthy environment.

“Thankfully, the game of golf is well-positioned to practice safe, social distancing,” Kelly added.

As a charitable organization, the First Tee is committed to ensuring that all children have access to their programs and offers “golferships” based on financial need. “No child is turned away,” Kelly said.

The First Tee curriculum is progressive with children moving to new levels as they master skills. Integrated into all lessons are nine core values: honesty, integrity, sportsmanship, respect, confidence, responsibility, perseverance, courtesy, and judgment; along with healthy habits and leadership skills.

To register for summer programs or to view the schedule, visit the First Tee website. For more information, call Program Director Pam Boccaccio at 732-403-0833 or e-mail This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

About First Tee Jersey Shore

First Tee Jersey Shore is a nonprofit youth development organization that provides affordable access to golf and golf learning facilities to young people from all backgrounds at the Jersey Shore, particularly youth who otherwise might not have an opportunity to play. With a mission to build character, resiliency, and life-enhancing values through the game of golf, the First Tee Jersey Shore has helped build bright futures for over 2,000 youth since 2015 and annually brings programs to students in 33 local schools. Learn how to participate, partner, volunteer or donate at firstteejerseyshore.org.