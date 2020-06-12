March for Unity, Peace and Prosperity Grassroots Group To Hold Rally For Peace in Middletown

Middletown, NJ —Open New Jersey and other grassroots groups, business owners, and pastors will participate in a March for Unity, Peace and Prosperity in Middletown, NJ, 11 AM Saturday, June 13, 2020. The event will take place in Bodman Park. Map address: 120 Market St., Red Bank, NJ.

Activities will include a march, speakers and prayers for healing from the divisions in our country. The event calls for unity and peace in the state and nation. Like the rest of the nation, we are horrified about the unjust death of George Floyd, and call for justice, as well as reforms to prevent future unnecessary deaths. We are stronger when we work together peacefully to resolve problems. We also believe that the lockdown in New Jersey is no longer necessary, and that businesses can open safely. In fact, an ongoing lockdown and economic impact actually may be exacerbating the problems. States which opened are recovering and prospering. New Jersey can also open up so its struggling people and businesses can recover.

Like Governor Murphy at the protests yesterday, we stand in solidarity with justice for all who suffer unjustly. Our businesses and residents have suffered for weeks now, and many have been unjustly accused and cited for participating in the same kind of protest to open. Since we have in this country one law that must be equally applied to all, we look forward to marching for peace, unity and prosperity without the threat of fines and jail time.

Freedom activist Ayla Wolf said, “The important issues we face in society today are not partisan matters. This is a peaceful action in the Governor’s own neighborhood. We call on him to open the state, allow people and businesses to recover, and foster the economic prosperity which will support the important conversations we must have to resolve the problems in society.”

Further details will be released closer to the event.

Open New Jersey is a grassroots group of business owners and citizen activists in New Jersey who have come together to stand for the Constitution and civil rights. Our goals include justice for the oppressed, economic prosperity, and religious liberty.