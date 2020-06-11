Monmouth County has 8,732 Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of June 11, there are 67 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 8,732.
The Freeholders held a press conference today to provide updates on County operations and initiatives related to COVID-19. If you missed the live stream, you can watch the press conference video on Monmouth County Government’s Facebook page and YouTube Channel.
The breakdown by municipality is as follows:
- Aberdeen: 238
- Allenhurst: 7
- Allentown: 10
- Asbury Park: 280
- Atlantic Highlands: 33
- Avon-by-the-Sea: 12
- Belmar: 41
- Bradley Beach: 54
- Brielle: 34
- Colts Neck: 79
- Deal: 32
- Eatontown: 292
- Englishtown: 44
- Fair Haven: 27
- Farmingdale: 13
- Freehold Borough: 406
- Freehold Township: 669
- Hazlet: 301
- Highlands: 33
- Holmdel: 295
- Howell: 648
- Interlaken: 4
- Keansburg: 196
- Keyport: 102
- Lake Como: 16
- Little Silver: 37
- Loch Arbour: 1
- Long Branch: 565
- Manalapan: 476
- Manasquan: 35
- Marlboro: 480
- Matawan: 212
- Middletown: 722
- Millstone Township: 83
- Monmouth Beach: 22
- Neptune City: 60
- Neptune Township: 578
- Ocean: 336
- Oceanport: 63
- Red Bank: 235
- Roosevelt: 7
- Rumson: 38
- Sea Bright: 12
- Sea Girt: 14
- Shrewsbury Borough: 53
- Shrewsbury Township: 11
- Spring Lake: 17
- Spring Lake Heights: 23
- Tinton Falls: 215
- Union Beach: 48
- Upper Freehold: 65
- Wall: 376
- West Long Branch: 69
- Unknown: 13
If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.