Monmouth County has 8,732 Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of June 11, there are 67 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 8,732.

The Freeholders held a press conference today to provide updates on County operations and initiatives related to COVID-19. If you missed the live stream, you can watch the press conference video on Monmouth County Government’s Facebook page and YouTube Channel.

The breakdown by municipality is as follows:

Aberdeen: 238

Allenhurst: 7

Allentown: 10

Asbury Park: 280

Atlantic Highlands: 33

Avon-by-the-Sea: 12

Belmar: 41

Bradley Beach: 54

Brielle: 34

Colts Neck: 79

Deal: 32

Eatontown: 292

Englishtown: 44

Fair Haven: 27

Farmingdale: 13

Freehold Borough: 406

Freehold Township: 669

Hazlet: 301

Highlands: 33

Holmdel: 295

Howell: 648

Interlaken: 4

Keansburg: 196

Keyport: 102

Lake Como: 16

Little Silver: 37

Loch Arbour: 1

Long Branch: 565

Manalapan: 476

Manasquan: 35

Marlboro: 480

Matawan: 212

Middletown: 722

Millstone Township: 83

Monmouth Beach: 22

Neptune City: 60

Neptune Township: 578

Ocean: 336

Oceanport: 63

Red Bank: 235

Roosevelt: 7

Rumson: 38

Sea Bright: 12

Sea Girt: 14

Shrewsbury Borough: 53

Shrewsbury Township: 11

Spring Lake: 17

Spring Lake Heights: 23

Tinton Falls: 215

Union Beach: 48

Upper Freehold: 65

Wall: 376

West Long Branch: 69

Unknown: 13

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.