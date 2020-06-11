AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 8,732 Positive Cases of COVID-19

Details
Category: News

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of June 11, there are 67 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 8,732.

The Freeholders held a press conference today to provide updates on County operations and initiatives related to COVID-19. If you missed the live stream, you can watch the press conference video on Monmouth County Government’s Facebook page and YouTube Channel.

The breakdown by municipality is as follows:

  • Aberdeen: 238
  • Allenhurst: 7
  • Allentown: 10
  • Asbury Park: 280
  • Atlantic Highlands: 33
  • Avon-by-the-Sea: 12
  • Belmar: 41
  • Bradley Beach: 54
  • Brielle: 34
  • Colts Neck: 79
  • Deal: 32
  • Eatontown: 292
  • Englishtown: 44
  • Fair Haven: 27
  • Farmingdale: 13
  • Freehold Borough: 406
  • Freehold Township: 669
  • Hazlet: 301
  • Highlands: 33
  • Holmdel: 295
  • Howell: 648
  • Interlaken: 4
  • Keansburg: 196
  • Keyport: 102
  • Lake Como: 16
  • Little Silver: 37
  • Loch Arbour: 1
  • Long Branch: 565
  • Manalapan: 476
  • Manasquan: 35
  • Marlboro: 480
  • Matawan: 212
  • Middletown: 722
  • Millstone Township: 83
  • Monmouth Beach: 22
  • Neptune City: 60
  • Neptune Township: 578
  • Ocean: 336
  • Oceanport: 63
  • Red Bank: 235
  • Roosevelt: 7
  • Rumson: 38
  • Sea Bright: 12
  • Sea Girt: 14
  • Shrewsbury Borough: 53
  • Shrewsbury Township: 11
  • Spring Lake: 17
  • Spring Lake Heights: 23
  • Tinton Falls: 215
  • Union Beach: 48
  • Upper Freehold: 65
  • Wall: 376
  • West Long Branch: 69
  • Unknown: 13

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.