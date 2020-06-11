League of Women Voters Sponsoring Virtual Candidates’ Forum for Congressional District 6

Forum features Democratic candidates Amani Al-Khatahtbeh, Russell Cirincione and incumbent Frank Pallone Jr.

RED BANK, NJ - The League of Women Voters of Monmouth County is pleased to announce a Candidates’ Virtual Forum for Congressional District 6 featuring the Democratic candidates, Amani Al-Khatahtbeh, Russell Cirincione and incumbent Frank Pallone Jr., on Thursday, June 25, 2020, from 7:30 p.m.-9:00 p.m.

The virtual link will be available on lwvsmc.org and lwvwesternonmouth.org. People may submit questions in advance for candidates at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. with the subject line being “CD6 Virtual” until June 24, 2020.

Be a part on an informed electorate! The election is on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, and the last date to apply for a mail-in-ballot is June 30, 2020.

For additional information, contact the League of Women Voters at 609-394-3303 or lwvnj.org and VOTE411.org

The League of Women Voters is a non-partisan, non-profit organization that encourages the active and informed participation of citizens in government. Go to lwvwesternmonmouth.org, lwvgrba.org or lwvsmc.org for information regarding the League.