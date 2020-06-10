Preservation Trust Continues Work at Stone Church

LOCUST – The Landmark Trust for the preservation of All Saints Church, also known as Stone Church, has modified a number of its planned events and fund raisers in keeping with state regulations set in place because of Covid-19. However, the Trust remains active in its fund raising activities to preserve the historic buildings that have played important roles in Monmouth County history.

Events originally scheduled for this spring and summer have been modified, some cancelled, some postponed, to meet all the requirements of the current pandemic safety regulations.

All Saints Church has cancelled its plans for a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the two new roofs on the buildings, as well as a presentation by the Stone Church Players, an annual event. New Jersey Historic Preservation Trust assisted in funding with a $150,000 matching grant for the slate roof replacement. The Stone Players presentations will be cancelled as a live performance but will be available in video. Further plans will be announced shortly.

The Three Speakers Event, featuring local historians, originally scheduled for March has been re-scheduled for Oct. 25, a Sunday afternoon. If regulations permit, the talk by historians Joe Grabas, Donald Burden and Muriel J. Smith will be held at the Church and followed by refreshments. Alternate plans are in place should distancing regulations make this unfeasible.

The annual auction held by Stone Church is still planned for Oct. 3, with alternate plans being considered should that have to be modified as well. The annual Candlelight Concert, featured as the church’s most popular annual event, also had to be cancelled this year, in keeping with the 6-foot distance regulations. The church is not large enough to accommodate enough people for this particular event and the parish and its members would be reluctant to turn anyone away from what is always a filled to capacity highlight on the church calendar.

There is also the possibility of an outdoor fall rummage sale and plans for that will be announced as soon as finalized.

“The Landmark Trust Board of Trustees is continuing to be active with event planning and fund raising,” said Marie Russon, president of the Landmark Trust Board. “The Board is pleased to announce that a $10,000, matching grant has been awarded by the DAR Historic Preservation Grants, Daughters of the American Revolution. This grant will be applied to renewing the historic woodwork at the exterior of the church.”

MS Russo added “while our rectory foundation and two new slate roofs have been completed, we are looking forward to our next, ‘Top Priority’ project of undertaking a handicap accessibility ramp. The church’s historical architect is in the process of producing sketches to the Landmark Board, parishioners, and then to the State of New Jersey for final approval, “

The sole interest of the All Saints’ National Landmark Trust is to preserve the beauty and historical significance of All Saints’ Church in the Highlands of Navesink . Donors, as treasured partners of historic preservation, can assist us by mailing gifts to All Saints’ National Landmark Trust, P. O. Box 326, Navesink, N.J., 07752. Interested persons can also follow the Trust on http://www.allsaintsnavesink.org. All Saints’ National Landmark Trust is a 501 (c) 3 organization and contributions are deductible to the full extent of the law.

The Rev. Debbie Cook is Rector of All Saints Memorial Church. The Landmark Trust is independent of religious activities and a partner in historic preservation.