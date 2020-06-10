Family Fishing on the Mariner

ATL. HIGHLANDS – With regulations slowly opening to allow more activities, Capt. Dan Schade is offering special Family Fishing trips on the Mariner. These half day trips are from 8 a.m. to noon and were created to give parents and kids a chance to share an enjoyable day on the water.

Families, boy scout troops, father and son/daughter combinations have the opportunity to charter the boat which generally caters to parties, fund raisers and river tours of the Navesink and Shrewsbury and spend four hours fishing aboard the Mariner.

All crew members will be wearing face coverings, and guests are expected to do likewise. Guests are invited to bring their own food a board, but social distancing will be the rule of the day. Guests are urged to stay home if not feeling well, and the Mariner will be sanitizing both before and after the trip, with cleaning throughout the time on the water as well. Hand sanitizer, fishing poles and bait are included in the price, though guests are invited to bring their own poles and gulps as well.

“This is different from a party boat fishing trip. These trips mean chartering the whole boat so it includes just the single customer's family and friends aboard, Capt. Schade said, in explaining the Family Fishing trips. “We will be staying in the river and bay as opposed to out in the ocean. We’ll be fishing primarily for fluke, but the kids may also be surprised catch crabs, croakers, maybe even sand sharks and other fish that will be fun reeling in even though some we cannot keep. It’s just an opportunity for the family and the kids and their friends to have a good time on the water for a few hours.”

The Mariner is Coast Guard inspected to carry 42 passengers, however, to make these fishing trips more enjoyable and to allow for some social distancing, all of these special half day trips are limited to 18 anglers. Bathrooms aboard the Mariner will be open for the trip. For comfort, passengers should dress in layers and bring sunscreen as well as their own lunch and soft drinks.

The current cost of this special half day family friendly fishing charter is $810, plus tip for the crew. It includes bait and poles. A $400 deposit is required via the website which has all the available times and dates listed. The $410 final payment is required before departure the day of the trip and can be paid by check or cash. Longer trips with more anglers can be arranged but not at the special family price. Cash is permitted and encouraged for tips for the crew who will be working with the guests to provide the fun of the fishing adventure.

For further information or to make reservations, visit www.ClassicBoatRides.com or call Capt. Dan at 732-337-9292