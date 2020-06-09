Monmouth County has 8,632 Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of June 9, there are 29 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 8,632.
The breakdown by municipality is as follows:
- Aberdeen: 238
- Allenhurst: 7
- Allentown: 9
- Asbury Park: 269
- Atlantic Highlands: 33
- Avon-by-the-Sea: 12
- Belmar: 41
- Bradley Beach: 54
- Brielle: 33
- Colts Neck: 78
- Deal: 31
- Eatontown: 285
- Englishtown: 42
- Fair Haven: 27
- Farmingdale: 12
- Freehold Borough: 403
- Freehold Township: 667
- Hazlet: 300
- Highlands: 33
- Holmdel: 292
- Howell: 642
- Interlaken: 4
- Keansburg: 191
- Keyport: 99
- Lake Como: 16
- Little Silver: 37
- Loch Arbour: 1
- Long Branch: 559
- Manalapan: 474
- Manasquan: 33
- Marlboro: 475
- Matawan: 212
- Middletown: 722
- Millstone Township: 84
- Monmouth Beach: 22
- Neptune City: 58
- Neptune Township: 573
- Ocean: 332
- Oceanport: 63
- Red Bank: 229
- Roosevelt: 7
- Rumson: 38
- Sea Bright: 12
- Sea Girt: 14
- Shrewsbury Borough: 54
- Shrewsbury Township: 11
- Spring Lake: 16
- Spring Lake Heights: 21
- Tinton Falls: 212
- Union Beach: 45
- Upper Freehold: 64
- Wall: 368
- West Long Branch: 69
- Unknown: 9
If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.