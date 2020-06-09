Monmouth County has 8,632 Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of June 9, there are 29 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 8,632.

The breakdown by municipality is as follows:

Aberdeen: 238

Allenhurst: 7

Allentown: 9

Asbury Park: 269

Atlantic Highlands: 33

Avon-by-the-Sea: 12

Belmar: 41

Bradley Beach: 54

Brielle: 33

Colts Neck: 78

Deal: 31

Eatontown: 285

Englishtown: 42

Fair Haven: 27

Farmingdale: 12

Freehold Borough: 403

Freehold Township: 667

Hazlet: 300

Highlands: 33

Holmdel: 292

Howell: 642

Interlaken: 4

Keansburg: 191

Keyport: 99

Lake Como: 16

Little Silver: 37

Loch Arbour: 1

Long Branch: 559

Manalapan: 474

Manasquan: 33

Marlboro: 475

Matawan: 212

Middletown: 722

Millstone Township: 84

Monmouth Beach: 22

Neptune City: 58

Neptune Township: 573

Ocean: 332

Oceanport: 63

Red Bank: 229

Roosevelt: 7

Rumson: 38

Sea Bright: 12

Sea Girt: 14

Shrewsbury Borough: 54

Shrewsbury Township: 11

Spring Lake: 16

Spring Lake Heights: 21

Tinton Falls: 212

Union Beach: 45

Upper Freehold: 64

Wall: 368

West Long Branch: 69

Unknown: 9

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.