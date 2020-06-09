AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 8,632 Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of June 9, there are 29 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 8,632.

The breakdown by municipality is as follows:

  • Aberdeen: 238
  • Allenhurst: 7
  • Allentown: 9
  • Asbury Park: 269
  • Atlantic Highlands: 33
  • Avon-by-the-Sea: 12
  • Belmar: 41
  • Bradley Beach: 54
  • Brielle: 33
  • Colts Neck: 78
  • Deal: 31
  • Eatontown: 285
  • Englishtown: 42
  • Fair Haven: 27
  • Farmingdale: 12
  • Freehold Borough: 403
  • Freehold Township: 667
  • Hazlet: 300
  • Highlands: 33
  • Holmdel: 292
  • Howell: 642
  • Interlaken: 4
  • Keansburg: 191
  • Keyport: 99
  • Lake Como: 16
  • Little Silver: 37
  • Loch Arbour: 1
  • Long Branch: 559
  • Manalapan: 474
  • Manasquan: 33
  • Marlboro: 475
  • Matawan: 212
  • Middletown: 722
  • Millstone Township: 84
  • Monmouth Beach: 22
  • Neptune City: 58
  • Neptune Township: 573
  • Ocean: 332
  • Oceanport: 63
  • Red Bank: 229
  • Roosevelt: 7
  • Rumson: 38
  • Sea Bright: 12
  • Sea Girt: 14
  • Shrewsbury Borough: 54
  • Shrewsbury Township: 11
  • Spring Lake: 16
  • Spring Lake Heights: 21
  • Tinton Falls: 212
  • Union Beach: 45
  • Upper Freehold: 64
  • Wall: 368
  • West Long Branch: 69
  • Unknown: 9

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

 