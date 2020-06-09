Musky and Family Donate $1,000 to Monmouth County SPCA

HAZLET – Mr. and Mrs. Matty Guiliano presented a check for $1,000 to the Friends of the Monmouth County SPCA to celebrate the start of summer, proceeds from the sale of Guiliano’s book, “My Name is Musky.”

A retired animal cruelty officer who completed more than 2,000 investigations during his career, Guiliano is now an animal chaplain at the Eatontown facility. He was ordained to the ministry from the Emerson Theological Institute and is also chaplain for the BPA Local 394 and is a faith ally with the Humane Society of the United States. As such his services include pet blessings and bereavement counseling, as well as funerals, memorials, and spiritual and emotional support for SPCA patrons, volunteers, officers, staff and others in need. All his services are offered at no cost.

Guiliano wrote the book, “My Name is Musky,” after adopting a white ferret from the SPCA, a pictorial book which is as popular with children as with adults. He has also designed a Facebook page, “My Name is Musky,” where the ferret posts daily photos and stories about his life in the Guiliano home with the assortment of animals who also live there.

The popularity of both the book and the Facebook page led Guiliano to design face masks with Musky’s picture, as well as tee shirts, and keychains.

The check to the SPCA, which was presented to Associate Director Barbara Lovell, is the second $1,000 Musky and the Guilianos have made to the SPCA this year. Guiliano said the family continues to make the donations because “as Musky would say, it was the kind and loving staff of the Monmouth County SPCA who took ME in during my darkest hour, and it fills this ferret's heart with joy to be able to make this donation as my small way of saying thank you