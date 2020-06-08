Monmouth County has 8,603 Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of June 8, there are 4 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 8,603.

“We would like to thank each and every Monmouth County resident for doing their part to practice social distancing and staying home when sick to slow the spread of COVID-19,” said Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone. “While the days ahead may see the number of new cases fluctuate, it is clear that our efforts are working, so please keep it up!”

The breakdown by municipality is as follows:

Aberdeen: 236

Allenhurst: 7

Allentown: 9

Asbury Park: 269

Atlantic Highlands: 33

Avon-by-the-Sea: 12

Belmar: 40

Bradley Beach: 55

Brielle: 33

Colts Neck: 78

Deal: 30

Eatontown: 286

Englishtown: 42

Fair Haven: 27

Farmingdale: 12

Freehold Borough: 401

Freehold Township: 664

Hazlet: 304

Highlands: 33

Holmdel: 287

Howell: 644

Interlaken: 4

Keansburg: 191

Keyport: 99

Lake Como: 16

Little Silver: 37

Loch Arbour: 1

Long Branch: 552

Manalapan: 473

Manasquan: 33

Marlboro: 478

Matawan: 210

Middletown: 719

Millstone Township: 83

Monmouth Beach: 21

Neptune City: 57

Neptune Township: 566

Ocean: 331

Oceanport: 63

Red Bank: 229

Roosevelt: 7

Rumson: 38

Sea Bright: 12

Sea Girt: 14

Shrewsbury Borough: 54

Shrewsbury Township: 11

Spring Lake: 16

Spring Lake Heights: 21

Tinton Falls: 215

Union Beach: 45

Upper Freehold: 62

Wall: 364

West Long Branch: 69

Unknown: 10

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.