Monmouth County has 8,603 Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of June 8, there are 4 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 8,603.
“We would like to thank each and every Monmouth County resident for doing their part to practice social distancing and staying home when sick to slow the spread of COVID-19,” said Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone. “While the days ahead may see the number of new cases fluctuate, it is clear that our efforts are working, so please keep it up!”
The breakdown by municipality is as follows:
- Aberdeen: 236
- Allenhurst: 7
- Allentown: 9
- Asbury Park: 269
- Atlantic Highlands: 33
- Avon-by-the-Sea: 12
- Belmar: 40
- Bradley Beach: 55
- Brielle: 33
- Colts Neck: 78
- Deal: 30
- Eatontown: 286
- Englishtown: 42
- Fair Haven: 27
- Farmingdale: 12
- Freehold Borough: 401
- Freehold Township: 664
- Hazlet: 304
- Highlands: 33
- Holmdel: 287
- Howell: 644
- Interlaken: 4
- Keansburg: 191
- Keyport: 99
- Lake Como: 16
- Little Silver: 37
- Loch Arbour: 1
- Long Branch: 552
- Manalapan: 473
- Manasquan: 33
- Marlboro: 478
- Matawan: 210
- Middletown: 719
- Millstone Township: 83
- Monmouth Beach: 21
- Neptune City: 57
- Neptune Township: 566
- Ocean: 331
- Oceanport: 63
- Red Bank: 229
- Roosevelt: 7
- Rumson: 38
- Sea Bright: 12
- Sea Girt: 14
- Shrewsbury Borough: 54
- Shrewsbury Township: 11
- Spring Lake: 16
- Spring Lake Heights: 21
- Tinton Falls: 215
- Union Beach: 45
- Upper Freehold: 62
- Wall: 364
- West Long Branch: 69
- Unknown: 10
If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.