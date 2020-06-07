Monmouth County has 8,563 Positive Cases of COVID-19
FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of June 6, there are 70 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 8,563.
The Freeholders encourage residents and visitors who are planning to visit a beach in Monmouth County this weekend to “Know Before You Go” by going to www.visitmonmouth.com to find out what social distancing regulations and policies are in place at your desired beach destination before you leave your home.
The breakdown by municipality is as follows:
Aberdeen: 236
- Allenhurst: 7
- Allentown: 9
- Asbury Park: 265
- Atlantic Highlands: 33
- Avon-by-the-Sea: 12
- Belmar: 41
- Bradley Beach: 56
- Brielle: 33
- Colts Neck: 76
- Deal: 30
- Eatontown: 281
- Englishtown: 41
- Fair Haven: 27
- Farmingdale: 13
- Freehold Borough: 401
- Freehold Township: 665
- Hazlet: 301
- Highlands: 32
- Holmdel: 287
- Howell: 641
- Interlaken: 4
- Keansburg: 190
- Keyport: 98
- Lake Como: 16
- Little Silver: 37
- Loch Arbour: 1
- Long Branch: 548
- Manalapan: 469
- Manasquan: 31
- Marlboro: 474
- Matawan: 212
- Middletown: 716
- Millstone Township: 83
- Monmouth Beach: 21
- Neptune City: 56
- Neptune Township: 565
- Ocean: 332
- Oceanport: 62
- Red Bank: 230
- Roosevelt: 7
- Rumson: 37
- Sea Bright: 12
- Sea Girt: 14
- Shrewsbury Borough: 53
- Shrewsbury Township: 11
- Spring Lake: 16
- Spring Lake Heights: 21
- Tinton Falls: 211
- Union Beach: 44
- Upper Freehold: 62
- Wall: 360
- West Long Branch: 66
- Unknown: 17
If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.