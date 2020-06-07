Monmouth County has 8,563 Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of June 6, there are 70 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 8,563.

The Freeholders encourage residents and visitors who are planning to visit a beach in Monmouth County this weekend to “Know Before You Go” by going to www.visitmonmouth.com to find out what social distancing regulations and policies are in place at your desired beach destination before you leave your home.

The breakdown by municipality is as follows:

Aberdeen: 236

Allenhurst: 7

Allentown: 9

Asbury Park: 265

Atlantic Highlands: 33

Avon-by-the-Sea: 12

Belmar: 41

Bradley Beach: 56

Brielle: 33

Colts Neck: 76

Deal: 30

Eatontown: 281

Englishtown: 41

Fair Haven: 27

Farmingdale: 13

Freehold Borough: 401

Freehold Township: 665

Hazlet: 301

Highlands: 32

Holmdel: 287

Howell: 641

Interlaken: 4

Keansburg: 190

Keyport: 98

Lake Como: 16

Little Silver: 37

Loch Arbour: 1

Long Branch: 548

Manalapan: 469

Manasquan: 31

Marlboro: 474

Matawan: 212

Middletown: 716

Millstone Township: 83

Monmouth Beach: 21

Neptune City: 56

Neptune Township: 565

Ocean: 332

Oceanport: 62

Red Bank: 230

Roosevelt: 7

Rumson: 37

Sea Bright: 12

Sea Girt: 14

Shrewsbury Borough: 53

Shrewsbury Township: 11

Spring Lake: 16

Spring Lake Heights: 21

Tinton Falls: 211

Union Beach: 44

Upper Freehold: 62

Wall: 360

West Long Branch: 66

Unknown: 17

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.