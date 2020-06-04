Drone Footage of Humpback Whale off Manaquan Beach

Drone footage of a Humpback whale off the Manasquan beach by Thomas Lozinski

MANASQUAN, NJ - Thomas Lozinski captured a video of a Humpback whale off Manasquan NJ right after sunrise, Tuesday, June 2, 2020. The film shows the whale swimming through a school of bunker as close as 40 feet from the beach.

In a thread on his facebook newsfeed, Lozinski writes, "I did some geometry and calculated the length to be about 18 feet from the lens field of view and height."

Whales and dolphin have been observed in local waters in recent weeks.