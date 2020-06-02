Monmouth County has 8,357 Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of June 2, there are 56 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 8,357.

The Freeholders remind residents that the Monmouth County Division on Aging, Disabilities and Veterans Services has put together a COVID19 Pandemic Resource Guide, which serves as a one-stop location for information about a range of necessary services including food pantries, designated senior store hours, food delivery and curbside service, pharmacies, crisis counseling, behavioral health services, health department and poison control, caregiver support, disability services, veterans and first responders support and benefits as well as financial assistance. The guide is available on www.visitmonmouth.com and on www.monmouthacts.org.

The breakdown by municipality is as follows:

Aberdeen: 235

Allenhurst: 6

Allentown: 8

Asbury Park: 246

Atlantic Highlands: 34

Avon-by-the-Sea: 12

Belmar: 35

Bradley Beach: 53

Brielle: 32

Colts Neck: 77

Deal: 30

Eatontown: 282

Englishtown: 43

Fair Haven: 26

Farmingdale: 12

Freehold Borough: 393

Freehold Township: 652

Hazlet: 288

Highlands: 31

Holmdel: 283

Howell: 636

Interlaken: 4

Keansburg: 185

Keyport: 97

Lake Como: 16

Little Silver: 37

Loch Arbour: 1

Long Branch: 541

Manalapan: 461

Manasquan: 31

Marlboro: 460

Matawan: 197

Middletown: 704

Millstone Township: 83

Monmouth Beach: 21

Neptune City: 62

Neptune Township: 550

Ocean: 325

Oceanport: 61

Red Bank: 216

Roosevelt: 6

Rumson: 35

Sea Bright: 11

Sea Girt: 14

Shrewsbury Borough: 52

Shrewsbury Township: 10

Spring Lake: 16

Spring Lake Heights: 21

Tinton Falls: 201

Union Beach: 44

Upper Freehold: 60

Wall: 352

West Long Branch: 64

Unknown: 5

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.