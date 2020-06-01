Monmouth County has 8,301 Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of June 1, there are 48 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 8,301.

The Freeholders remind residents and visitors to go to www.TakeOutinMonmouth.com for information about restaurants, Made in Monmouth vendors, wineries, breweries and garden centers that are open for take-out, delivery and curbside service.

The breakdown by municipality is as follows:

Aberdeen: 236

Allenhurst: 6

Allentown: 8

Asbury Park: 240

Atlantic Highlands: 34

Avon-by-the-Sea: 12

Belmar: 34

Bradley Beach: 52

Brielle: 30

Colts Neck: 77

Deal: 30

Eatontown: 281

Englishtown: 42

Fair Haven: 26

Farmingdale: 14

Freehold Borough: 391

Freehold Township: 647

Hazlet: 286

Highlands: 30

Holmdel: 282

Howell: 629

Interlaken: 4

Keansburg: 181

Keyport: 97

Lake Como: 16

Little Silver: 37

Loch Arbour: 1

Long Branch: 532

Manalapan: 461

Manasquan: 31

Marlboro: 459

Matawan: 196

Middletown: 707

Millstone Township: 84

Monmouth Beach: 20

Neptune City: 63

Neptune Township: 540

Ocean: 321

Oceanport: 60

Red Bank: 213

Roosevelt: 6

Rumson: 35

Sea Bright: 11

Sea Girt: 14

Shrewsbury Borough: 51

Shrewsbury Township: 10

Spring Lake: 16

Spring Lake Heights: 21

Tinton Falls: 202

Union Beach: 44

Upper Freehold: 59

Wall: 349

West Long Branch: 63

Unknown: 10

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.