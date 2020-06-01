Curfew in Asbury Park Beginning at 8 PM Tonight

ASBURY PARK, NJ - A message from Mayor & Council:



We are expecting a peaceful protest tonight at 801 Bangs Avenue in support of social justice and police accountability.



The City of Asbury Park, its Mayor and Council, and the Asbury Park Police Department stand in full solidarity with the Asbury Park community in promotion of a peaceful demonstration and denounce the actions of the officers involved in the murder of George Floyd and any acts of police misconduct.



To protect the safety of the organizers and attendees of the protest, and our residents, a curfew is imposed for the City of Asbury Park beginning at 8pm Monday 6/1/20 through 5am Tuesday 6/2/20.



For the full emergency declaration, visit: https://www.cityofasburypark.com/DocumentCenter/View/1578/20200601_Disaster-Declaration