Monmouth County has 8,253 Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of May 31, there are 31 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 8,253.

The Freeholders encourage residents and visitors who are planning to visit a beach in Monmouth County this weekend to “Know Before You Go” by going to www.visitmonmouth.com to find out what social distancing regulations and policies are in place at your desired beach destination before you leave your home.

The breakdown by municipality is as follows:

Aberdeen: 236

Allenhurst: 6

Allentown: 8

Asbury Park: 234

Atlantic Highlands: 33

Avon-by-the-Sea: 12

Belmar: 33

Bradley Beach: 50

Brielle: 31

Colts Neck: 76

Deal: 30

Eatontown: 281

Englishtown: 42

Fair Haven: 25

Farmingdale: 14

Freehold Borough: 391

Freehold Township: 646

Hazlet: 286

Highlands: 31

Holmdel: 281

Howell: 628

Interlaken: 4

Keansburg: 181

Keyport: 97

Lake Como: 16

Little Silver: 37

Long Branch: 525

Manalapan: 460

Manasquan: 30

Marlboro: 457

Matawan: 196

Middletown: 701

Millstone Township: 84

Monmouth Beach: 20

Neptune City: 63

Neptune Township: 535

Ocean: 321

Oceanport: 60

Red Bank: 213

Roosevelt: 6

Rumson: 35

Sea Bright: 11

Sea Girt: 14

Shrewsbury Borough: 51

Shrewsbury Township: 10

Spring Lake: 16

Spring Lake Heights: 21

Tinton Falls: 202

Union Beach: 44

Upper Freehold: 58

Wall: 345

West Long Branch: 64

Unknown: 2

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.