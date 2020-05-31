Bicyclist Suffers Head Injury in Roadway Spill

HOLMDEL, NJ - On 05/30/2020 at 8:40 pm, the Holmdel Police were called to the area of Middle Road and Lexington Court for a report of a bicyclist down in the roadway. When officers arrived they located an unconscious male subject with an apparent head injury that he suffered after falling from the bicycle.

The subject eventually regained consciousness and was transported to Jersey Shore Medical Center for treatment. Anyone who may have witnessed the subject fall from the bicycle is asked to contact Patrolman Wilson at 732-946-4400.