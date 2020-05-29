Humpback Whale Spotted in the Shrewsbury River

HIGHLANDS, NJ Earlier today, Troopers from the Marine Services Bureau responded to the Route 36 bridge over the Shrewsbury River for the report of a humpback whale.

Marine vessels arrived in the area at approximately 9:24 a.m. to monitor the mammal. Shortly after their arrival, an additional NJSP vessel arrived with a member of the Marine Mammal Stranding Center, which is located in Brigantine, N.J., to assess the whale’s condition.