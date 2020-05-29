Monmouth County has 8,151 Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of May 29, there are 48 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 8,151.
The Freeholders and County Clerk Christine Giordano Hanlon held a press conference yesterday to provide updates on Elections, County operations and initiatives related to COVID-19. If you missed the live stream, you can watch the press conference video on Monmouth County Government’s Facebook page and YouTube Channel.
The breakdown by municipality is as follows:
- Aberdeen: 236
- Allenhurst: 6
- Allentown: 8
- Asbury Park: 224
- Atlantic Highlands: 33
- Avon-by-the-Sea: 12
- Belmar: 33
- Bradley Beach: 45
- Brielle: 30
- Colts Neck: 77
- Deal: 30
- Eatontown: 277
- Englishtown: 42
- Fair Haven: 25
- Farmingdale: 13
- Freehold Borough: 387
- Freehold Township: 640
- Hazlet: 287
- Highlands: 31
- Holmdel: 278
- Howell: 620
- Interlaken: 4
- Keansburg: 179
- Keyport: 97
- Lake Como: 16
- Little Silver: 37
- Loch Arbour: 1
- Long Branch: 519
- Manalapan: 459
- Manasquan: 30
- Marlboro: 456
- Matawan: 196
- Middletown: 682
- Millstone Township: 83
- Monmouth Beach: 21
- Neptune City: 58
- Neptune Township: 532
- Ocean: 315
- Oceanport: 59
- Red Bank: 211
- Roosevelt: 6
- Rumson: 35
- Sea Bright: 10
- Sea Girt: 14
- Shrewsbury Borough: 51
- Shrewsbury Township: 9
- Spring Lake: 16
- Spring Lake Heights: 21
- Tinton Falls: 200
- Union Beach: 44
- Upper Freehold: 57
- Wall: 332
- West Long Branch: 64
- Unknown: 3
