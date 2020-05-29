AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 8,151 Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of May 29, there are 48 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 8,151.

The Freeholders and County Clerk Christine Giordano Hanlon held a press conference yesterday to provide updates on Elections, County operations and initiatives related to COVID-19. If you missed the live stream, you can watch the press conference video on Monmouth County Government’s Facebook page and YouTube Channel.

The breakdown by municipality is as follows:

  • Aberdeen: 236
  • Allenhurst: 6
  • Allentown: 8
  • Asbury Park: 224
  • Atlantic Highlands: 33
  • Avon-by-the-Sea: 12
  • Belmar: 33
  • Bradley Beach: 45
  • Brielle: 30
  • Colts Neck: 77
  • Deal: 30
  • Eatontown: 277
  • Englishtown: 42
  • Fair Haven: 25
  • Farmingdale: 13
  • Freehold Borough: 387
  • Freehold Township: 640
  • Hazlet: 287
  • Highlands: 31
  • Holmdel: 278
  • Howell: 620
  • Interlaken: 4
  • Keansburg: 179
  • Keyport: 97
  • Lake Como: 16
  • Little Silver: 37
  • Loch Arbour: 1
  • Long Branch: 519
  • Manalapan: 459
  • Manasquan: 30
  • Marlboro: 456
  • Matawan: 196
  • Middletown: 682
  • Millstone Township: 83
  • Monmouth Beach: 21
  • Neptune City: 58
  • Neptune Township: 532
  • Ocean: 315
  • Oceanport: 59
  • Red Bank: 211
  • Roosevelt: 6
  • Rumson: 35
  • Sea Bright: 10
  • Sea Girt: 14
  • Shrewsbury Borough: 51
  • Shrewsbury Township: 9
  • Spring Lake: 16
  • Spring Lake Heights: 21
  • Tinton Falls: 200
  • Union Beach: 44
  • Upper Freehold: 57
  • Wall: 332
  • West Long Branch: 64
  • Unknown: 3

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.