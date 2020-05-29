Monmouth County has 8,151 Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of May 29, there are 48 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 8,151.

The Freeholders and County Clerk Christine Giordano Hanlon held a press conference yesterday to provide updates on Elections, County operations and initiatives related to COVID-19. If you missed the live stream, you can watch the press conference video on Monmouth County Government’s Facebook page and YouTube Channel.

The breakdown by municipality is as follows:

Aberdeen: 236

Allenhurst: 6

Allentown: 8

Asbury Park: 224

Atlantic Highlands: 33

Avon-by-the-Sea: 12

Belmar: 33

Bradley Beach: 45

Brielle: 30

Colts Neck: 77

Deal: 30

Eatontown: 277

Englishtown: 42

Fair Haven: 25

Farmingdale: 13

Freehold Borough: 387

Freehold Township: 640

Hazlet: 287

Highlands: 31

Holmdel: 278

Howell: 620

Interlaken: 4

Keansburg: 179

Keyport: 97

Lake Como: 16

Little Silver: 37

Loch Arbour: 1

Long Branch: 519

Manalapan: 459

Manasquan: 30

Marlboro: 456

Matawan: 196

Middletown: 682

Millstone Township: 83

Monmouth Beach: 21

Neptune City: 58

Neptune Township: 532

Ocean: 315

Oceanport: 59

Red Bank: 211

Roosevelt: 6

Rumson: 35

Sea Bright: 10

Sea Girt: 14

Shrewsbury Borough: 51

Shrewsbury Township: 9

Spring Lake: 16

Spring Lake Heights: 21

Tinton Falls: 200

Union Beach: 44

Upper Freehold: 57

Wall: 332

West Long Branch: 64

Unknown: 3

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.