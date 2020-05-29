CBA Honors Class of 2020 with Special Commemoration Videos

The Academy recognized the original graduation date of Thursday, May 21st with a special video release.

LINCROFT, N.J. – May 26, 2020 – The 58th graduating class of Christian Brothers Academy will truly be one for the history books.

The Class of 2020 will not only be remembered for their outstanding academic, athletic, service, and extracurricular achievements, but also their resilience, fortitude and unity to weather circumstances outside of their control.

In honor of the original commencement date of Thursday, May 21st, the CBA administration released the 2020 Baccalaureate Mass & Graduation Commemoration videos. These videos were meant to celebrate the accomplishments of the 203 young men until an in-person ceremony can be arranged, at which time each student will be awarded his Christian Brothers Academy diploma.

“Congratulations to the CBA Class of 2020. The ending of your four years at the Academy has certainly been the most unique of the 58 graduating classes,” said President Brother Frank Byrne ’75. “It is my sincere hope and prayer that we will gather on campus at some point for a live ceremony.”

Amid a global pandemic, the CBA Class of 2020 is celebrated for their accolades over their four years at the Academy.

As of May 20th, the graduating class had reported receiving over 22 million dollars in meritbased scholarships to over 175 different colleges and universities across the country. The scholarship number, which does not include grants, financial aid or athletic scholarships, is an unfinished tally, as the CBA guidance office is still accepting reports from seniors.

The CBA senior class has also gone above and beyond with their community service efforts. The class totaled 22,361 hours of service, which averages out to 110 per student. Only 50 hours of service is required for each graduating student.

The newest Academy graduates also included 61 students who graduated with distinction (92 average or greater), 38 National Honor Society members, 26 scholar student-athletes (92 average or greater while playing a varsity sport), and 12 National Commended Scholars.

“Although we are not able experience this moment as we traditionally would, remember that CBA is more than just a place, it is a community and brotherhood you are a part of for life,” Principal Ross Fales said. “As you pass now from students to alumni, your brotherhood grows to over 11,000 strong all across this country. Once an Academy man, always an Academy man.” The CBA Baccalaureate Mass and Graduation Commemoration videos can be viewed in their entirety on the Academy’s website at CBALincroftNJ.org/2020commemoration.