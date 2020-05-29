Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore Board of Directors Elects New Chair

New Officers and Board Members Also Appointed to Nonprofit

FARMINGDALE, NJ – Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore is pleased to announce the election of Teri O’Connor to a two-year term as chair of the organization’s board of directors.

O’Connor will provide leadership to the 22-member board, which sets strategic direction and policy to guide the nonprofit’s commitment to leadership development for girls ages 5 to 18 in Monmouth and Ocean counties.

A four-year member of the board and past First Vice Chair, O’Connor was honored in 2011 as one of the Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore’s Women of Distinction. She has long supported the organization’s annual fund-raising gala, serving as a co-chair for the past two years. A former Girl Scout, she volunteers for her granddaughter’s Brownie Troop in Holmdel.

O’Connor, of Monmouth Beach, serves as county administrator for Monmouth County, managing the day-to-day operations of 65 county departments comprised of more than 3,000 employees.

The board also elected the following members to serve as officers for a two-year term:

First Vice Chair - Nina Anuario, Jackson, senior vice president of Business Development at OceanFirst Bank

Second Vice Chair - Jacqueline Shea, Freehold, vice president and chief information officer at New Jersey Resources

Secretary - Ben Waldron, Lanoka Harbor, executive director of the Monmouth-Ocean Development Council.

In addition, the board welcomed three new board members:

Dr. Michael Maschi, Barnegat, assistant superintendent of Ocean County Vocational Technical School

Bob McLane, Brick, vice president of Ticket Sales for Lakewood BlueClaws

Brian Murphy, Ocean, lead partner for Adeptus.

Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore President and CEO Eileen Higgins said strong board leadership helps fuel innovation, build invaluable community partnerships, and increase impact. “We are fortunate to have a group of dedicated volunteers who bring unique skills and experiences to our board and share a commitment to building girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place.”

The full list of board members is available on the Girl Scout Web site.