Monmouth County has 8,006 Positive Cases of COVID-19

Details
Category: News

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of May 27, there are 75 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 8,006.

The Freeholders and County Clerk Christine Giordano Hanlon will be providing updates on Elections, County operations and initiatives related to COVID-19 at a press conference tomorrow, Thursday, May 28 at 10 a.m. It will be livestreamed on Monmouth County Government’s Facebook page and YouTube Channel.

The breakdown by municipality is as follows:

  • Aberdeen: 233
  • Allenhurst: 5
  • Allentown: 8
  • Asbury Park: 213
  • Atlantic Highlands: 29
  • Avon-by-the-Sea: 12
  • Belmar: 31
  • Bradley Beach: 44
  • Brielle: 29
  • Colts Neck: 76
  • Deal: 26
  • Eatontown: 270
  • Englishtown: 44
  • Fair Haven: 25
  • Farmingdale: 13
  • Freehold Borough: 385
  • Freehold Township: 641
  • Hazlet: 286
  • Highlands: 32
  • Holmdel: 266
  • Howell: 611
  • Interlaken: 4
  • Keansburg: 178
  • Keyport: 93
  • Lake Como: 16
  • Little Silver: 36
  • Loch Arbour: 1
  • Long Branch: 507
  • Manalapan: 454
  • Manasquan: 30
  • Marlboro: 441
  • Matawan: 188
  • Middletown: 679
  • Millstone Township: 83
  • Monmouth Beach: 20
  • Neptune City: 59
  • Neptune Township: 517
  • Ocean: 305
  • Oceanport: 58
  • Red Bank: 211
  • Roosevelt: 6
  • Rumson: 34
  • Sea Bright: 10
  • Sea Girt: 14
  • Shrewsbury Borough: 50
  • Shrewsbury Township: 9
  • Spring Lake: 16
  • Spring Lake Heights: 21
  • Tinton Falls: 194
  • Union Beach: 43
  • Upper Freehold: 53
  • Wall: 331
  • West Long Branch: 63
  • Unknown: 3

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.