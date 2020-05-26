Scam Alert: COVID-19 Fraud Schemes

SCAM NOTICE: To ensure the public is aware of ongoing scams that often occur during emergencies, we are posting different types of fraud schemes we have seen following emergency declarations like the COVID-19 pandemic or Hurricane Sandy. We recently wrote about “Grandparent” scams designed to prey on caring senior citizens. Frauds against the elderly have become so common that they are considered a primary “crime of the 21st century.”

In that same vein, today we caution the public to beware of health insurance fraud scams targeting senior citizens. These come in the form of a call or email from someone pretending to be a Medicare or Medicaid representative. They tell you they are issuing new ID cards or are updating medical records – the catch? They need your Medicare or Medicaid (CMS) number or other confidential information to issue a new ID card or update your account.