Monmouth County has 7,931 Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of May 26, there are 47 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 7,931.

The breakdown by municipality is as follows:

Aberdeen: 232

Allenhurst: 5

Allentown: 7

Asbury Park: 210

Atlantic Highlands: 30

Avon-by-the-Sea: 12

Belmar: 32

Bradley Beach: 44

Brielle: 29

Colts Neck: 76

Deal: 25

Eatontown: 266

Englishtown: 43

Fair Haven: 25

Farmingdale: 12

Freehold Borough: 383

Freehold Township: 645

Hazlet: 283

Highlands: 31

Holmdel: 255

Howell: 607

Interlaken: 4

Keansburg: 176

Keyport: 95

Lake Como: 16

Little Silver: 36

Loch Arbour: 1

Long Branch: 503

Manalapan: 448

Manasquan: 30

Marlboro: 436

Matawan: 185

Middletown: 673

Millstone Township: 81

Monmouth Beach: 21

Neptune City: 59

Neptune Township: 509

Ocean: 303

Oceanport: 58

Red Bank: 205

Roosevelt: 6

Rumson: 34

Sea Bright: 9

Sea Girt: 14

Shrewsbury Borough: 50

Shrewsbury Township: 9

Spring Lake: 15

Spring Lake Heights: 21

Tinton Falls: 191

Union Beach: 42

Upper Freehold: 53

Wall: 332

West Long Branch: 61

Unknown: 3

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.