Monmouth County has 7,931 Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of May 26, there are 47 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 7,931.
The breakdown by municipality is as follows:
- Aberdeen: 232
- Allenhurst: 5
- Allentown: 7
- Asbury Park: 210
- Atlantic Highlands: 30
- Avon-by-the-Sea: 12
- Belmar: 32
- Bradley Beach: 44
- Brielle: 29
- Colts Neck: 76
- Deal: 25
- Eatontown: 266
- Englishtown: 43
- Fair Haven: 25
- Farmingdale: 12
- Freehold Borough: 383
- Freehold Township: 645
- Hazlet: 283
- Highlands: 31
- Holmdel: 255
- Howell: 607
- Interlaken: 4
- Keansburg: 176
- Keyport: 95
- Lake Como: 16
- Little Silver: 36
- Loch Arbour: 1
- Long Branch: 503
- Manalapan: 448
- Manasquan: 30
- Marlboro: 436
- Matawan: 185
- Middletown: 673
- Millstone Township: 81
- Monmouth Beach: 21
- Neptune City: 59
- Neptune Township: 509
- Ocean: 303
- Oceanport: 58
- Red Bank: 205
- Roosevelt: 6
- Rumson: 34
- Sea Bright: 9
- Sea Girt: 14
- Shrewsbury Borough: 50
- Shrewsbury Township: 9
- Spring Lake: 15
- Spring Lake Heights: 21
- Tinton Falls: 191
- Union Beach: 42
- Upper Freehold: 53
- Wall: 332
- West Long Branch: 61
- Unknown: 3
If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.