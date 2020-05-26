AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 7,931 Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of May 26, there are 47 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 7,931.

The breakdown by municipality is as follows:

  • Aberdeen: 232
  • Allenhurst: 5
  • Allentown: 7
  • Asbury Park: 210
  • Atlantic Highlands: 30
  • Avon-by-the-Sea: 12
  • Belmar: 32
  • Bradley Beach: 44
  • Brielle: 29
  • Colts Neck: 76
  • Deal: 25
  • Eatontown: 266
  • Englishtown: 43
  • Fair Haven: 25
  • Farmingdale: 12
  • Freehold Borough: 383
  • Freehold Township: 645
  • Hazlet: 283
  • Highlands: 31
  • Holmdel: 255
  • Howell: 607
  • Interlaken: 4
  • Keansburg: 176
  • Keyport: 95
  • Lake Como: 16
  • Little Silver: 36
  • Loch Arbour: 1
  • Long Branch: 503
  • Manalapan: 448
  • Manasquan: 30
  • Marlboro: 436
  • Matawan: 185
  • Middletown: 673
  • Millstone Township: 81
  • Monmouth Beach: 21
  • Neptune City: 59
  • Neptune Township: 509
  • Ocean: 303
  • Oceanport: 58
  • Red Bank: 205
  • Roosevelt: 6
  • Rumson: 34
  • Sea Bright: 9
  • Sea Girt: 14
  • Shrewsbury Borough: 50
  • Shrewsbury Township: 9
  • Spring Lake: 15
  • Spring Lake Heights: 21
  • Tinton Falls: 191
  • Union Beach: 42
  • Upper Freehold: 53
  • Wall: 332
  • West Long Branch: 61
  • Unknown: 3

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.