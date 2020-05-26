Beacon Hill Country Club Delivers for AH First Aid Squad

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ - Beacon Hill Country club members were at it again this weekend as representatives of the club visited the Atlantic Highlands First Aid Squad and presented volunteers there with masks, gloves, and food items as part of the country club's efforts to assist those who are given so much of themselves, their time and talent to help others in northern Monmouth County during the Covid 19 pandemic.

This is the fifth such donation the country club has made in the last month, visiting Riverview Hospital, and first aid squads in Middletown and Leonardo.