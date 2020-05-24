Monmouth Bar Association Supports Fulfill with Donation

Freehold, NJ - Recognizing the urgent need to support the neediest members of the Monmouth County community, the Monmouth Bar Association Board of Trustees is donating funds to support Fulfill of Monmouth and Ocean Counties. The donation equates to approximately 9000 meals for food-insecure residents of the Jersey Shore.

“I am thrilled to be able to personally make this donation, on behalf of our Monmouth Bar Association Board of Trustees, which will impact the lives of the most vulnerable in our area,” said Monmouth Bar President Joseph Casello, Esq. “The New Jersey State Bar began the Lawyers Feeding New Jersey Program last fall under the leadership of State Bar President Evelyn Padin. Members of our Association participated in the kick-off event for that program and now more than ever we can all make a difference. During this difficult time, when so many individuals are out of work and people cannot put food on their tables to feed their families, I challenge every member of our Association to make whatever donation they can to help in this most worthy cause.”

Fulfill’s mission is to alleviate hunger and build food security in Monmouth & Ocean Counties and to make sure that all people at all times have access to enough nutritious food to maintain an active and healthy life. Each year, Fulfill provides food and other resources for over 136,000 individuals who are food insecure.

Demand for food by our community’s most needy has risen dramatically during the COVID-19 health crisis as schools and soup kitchens have closed.

“New Jersey is one of the states that has been hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said President-Elect Christine Giordano Hanlon, Esq. “Our personal donations, on behalf of the Monmouth Bar Association, demonstrates our commitment to continuing our mission during this health emergency.”

The Monmouth Bar Association, founded in 1908, promotes the administration of justice and seeks to uphold the honor of the profession of the law, encourages cordial association among the members of the Bar in the County of Monmouth; coordinate the activities, and advance the honor, welfare, and service of the Bar.