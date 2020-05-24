Monmouth County has 7,859 Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of May 24, there are 105 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 7,859.

The Freeholders remind residents that the Monmouth County parks and golf courses are open for the holiday weekend, including Seven Presidents Oceanfront Park, which is open for guarded swimming on weekends through June 7. Park buildings remain closed, with the exception of public restrooms. All park and golf course visitors are required to practice social distancing with anyone who is not a member of their household. For more detailed information, go to www.monmouthcountyparks.com.

The breakdown by municipality is as follows:

Aberdeen: 230

Allenhurst: 5

Allentown: 7

Asbury Park: 210

Atlantic Highlands: 30

Avon-by-the-Sea: 12

Belmar: 32

Bradley Beach: 44

Brielle: 29

Colts Neck: 76

Deal: 25

Eatontown: 263

Englishtown: 40

Fair Haven: 25

Farmingdale: 13

Freehold Borough: 380

Freehold Township: 639

Hazlet: 281

Highlands: 31

Holmdel: 249

Howell: 606

Interlaken: 4

Keansburg: 175

Keyport: 95

Lake Como: 16

Little Silver: 35

Loch Arbour: 1

Long Branch: 498

Manalapan: 447

Manasquan: 30

Marlboro: 433

Matawan: 186

Middletown: 664

Millstone Township: 81

Monmouth Beach: 19

Neptune City: 58

Neptune Township: 497

Ocean: 298

Oceanport: 58

Red Bank: 202

Roosevelt: 6

Rumson: 34

Sea Bright: 9

Sea Girt: 14

Shrewsbury Borough: 50

Shrewsbury Township: 9

Spring Lake: 15

Spring Lake Heights: 21

Tinton Falls: 192

Union Beach: 42

Upper Freehold: 53

Wall: 329

West Long Branch: 61

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.