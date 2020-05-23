Monmouth County has 7,724 Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of May 22, there are 65 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 7,724.
The Freeholders remind residents that the Monmouth County parks and golf courses are open for the holiday weekend, including Seven Presidents Oceanfront Park, which is open for guarded swimming on weekends from May 23 through June 7. Park buildings remain closed, with the exception of public restrooms. All park and golf course visitors are required to practice social distancing with anyone who is not a member of their household. For more detailed information, go to www.monmouthcountyparks.com.
The breakdown by municipality is as follows:
- Aberdeen: 230
- Allenhurst: 5
- Allentown: 7
- Asbury Park: 207
- Atlantic Highlands: 30
- Avon-by-the-Sea: 12
- Belmar: 31
- Bradley Beach: 44
- Brielle: 29
- Colts Neck: 74
- Deal: 25
- Eatontown: 264
- Englishtown: 40
- Fair Haven: 25
- Farmingdale: 11
- Freehold Borough: 376
- Freehold Township: 617
- Hazlet: 283
- Highlands: 31
- Holmdel: 244
- Howell: 596
- Interlaken: 4
- Keansburg: 169
- Keyport: 92
- Lake Como: 16
- Little Silver: 34
- Loch Arbour: 1
- Long Branch: 490
- Manalapan: 445
- Manasquan: 30
- Marlboro: 433
- Matawan: 174
- Middletown: 646
- Millstone Township: 79
- Monmouth Beach: 19
- Neptune City: 53
- Neptune Township: 484
- Ocean: 292
- Oceanport: 59
- Red Bank: 195
- Roosevelt: 6
- Rumson: 34
- Sea Bright: 9
- Sea Girt: 14
- Shrewsbury Borough: 50
- Shrewsbury Township: 9
- Spring Lake: 14
- Spring Lake Heights: 20
- Tinton Falls: 197
- Union Beach: 42
- Upper Freehold: 51
- Wall: 318
- West Long Branch: 60
- Unknown: 4
