Monmouth County has 7,724 Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of May 22, there are 65 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 7,724.

The Freeholders remind residents that the Monmouth County parks and golf courses are open for the holiday weekend, including Seven Presidents Oceanfront Park, which is open for guarded swimming on weekends from May 23 through June 7. Park buildings remain closed, with the exception of public restrooms. All park and golf course visitors are required to practice social distancing with anyone who is not a member of their household. For more detailed information, go to www.monmouthcountyparks.com.

The breakdown by municipality is as follows:

Aberdeen: 230

Allenhurst: 5

Allentown: 7

Asbury Park: 207

Atlantic Highlands: 30

Avon-by-the-Sea: 12

Belmar: 31

Bradley Beach: 44

Brielle: 29

Colts Neck: 74

Deal: 25

Eatontown: 264

Englishtown: 40

Fair Haven: 25

Farmingdale: 11

Freehold Borough: 376

Freehold Township: 617

Hazlet: 283

Highlands: 31

Holmdel: 244

Howell: 596

Interlaken: 4

Keansburg: 169

Keyport: 92

Lake Como: 16

Little Silver: 34

Loch Arbour: 1

Long Branch: 490

Manalapan: 445

Manasquan: 30

Marlboro: 433

Matawan: 174

Middletown: 646

Millstone Township: 79

Monmouth Beach: 19

Neptune City: 53

Neptune Township: 484

Ocean: 292

Oceanport: 59

Red Bank: 195

Roosevelt: 6

Rumson: 34

Sea Bright: 9

Sea Girt: 14

Shrewsbury Borough: 50

Shrewsbury Township: 9

Spring Lake: 14

Spring Lake Heights: 20

Tinton Falls: 197

Union Beach: 42

Upper Freehold: 51

Wall: 318

West Long Branch: 60

Unknown: 4

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

