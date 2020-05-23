Seven Presidents Oceanfront Park Open for Swimming Beginning June 13

LONG BRANCH -- The Monmouth County Park System is pleased to announce that beginning Saturday, May 23, Seven Presidents Oceanfront Park’s lifeguards will be on duty weekends and Memorial Day from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Daily guarded swimming starts Saturday, June 13. Located on Ocean Avenue in Long Branch, Seven Presidents Oceanfront Park offers a mile of clean, sandy beach to enjoy. Daily and seasonal park access passes are available. Details are available online at www.MonmouthCountyParks.com.

Visitors should be aware that daily park capacity will be limited to achieve mandated social distancing objectives. This applies to parking and walk-in visitors. Purchasing a season pass, or a daily access pass, does not guarantee visitors entry into the park if capacity is reached. Once capacity is reached, the park will remain closed until a sufficient number spaces open. Restrooms will be open but are subject to periodic extended closings for cleanings throughout the day. Tony’s Place Playground and the Skateplex are currently closed.

For more information about Seven Presidents Oceanfront Park or the Monmouth County Park System, visit www.MonmouthCountyParks.com or call 732-842-4000. For persons with hearing impairment, the TTY/TDD number is 711. The Monmouth County Park System, created in 1960 by the Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders, is Monmouth County’s Open Space, Parks, and Recreation agency.