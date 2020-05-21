Monmouth County has 7,659 Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of May 21, there are 62 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 7,659.

The Freeholders also noted that all public access restrictions to County buildings and programs have been extended through Sunday, May 31. This includes all Monmouth County Library branches and the Monmouth County Park System buildings, except public restrooms.

The breakdown by municipality is as follows:

Aberdeen: 229

Allenhurst: 5

Allentown: 8

Asbury Park: 195

Atlantic Highlands: 30

Avon-by-the-Sea: 12

Belmar: 31

Bradley Beach: 43

Brielle: 29

Colts Neck: 73

Deal: 25

Eatontown: 262

Englishtown: 40

Fair Haven: 25

Farmingdale: 14

Freehold Borough: 373

Freehold Township: 619

Hazlet: 280

Highlands: 30

Holmdel: 237

Howell: 588

Interlaken: 4

Keansburg: 170

Keyport: 90

Lake Como: 16

Little Silver: 34

Loch Arbour: 1

Long Branch: 489

Manalapan: 444

Manasquan: 30

Marlboro: 432

Matawan: 175

Middletown: 642

Millstone Township: 82

Monmouth Beach: 19

Neptune City: 54

Neptune Township: 466

Ocean: 289

Oceanport: 59

Red Bank: 194

Roosevelt: 6

Rumson: 34

Sea Bright: 9

Sea Girt: 14

Shrewsbury Borough: 50

Shrewsbury Township: 9

Spring Lake: 13

Spring Lake Heights: 20

Tinton Falls: 188

Union Beach: 43

Upper Freehold: 51

Wall: 323

West Long Branch: 61

