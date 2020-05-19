Asbury Park Man Pleads Guilty to Animal Cruelty

FREEHOLD – An Asbury Park man pleaded guilty Tuesday morning to Animal Cruelty for causing injury to a pit bull terrier dog, announced Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni.

Andre Parker, 34, of Asbury Park, pleaded guilty to fourth degree Animal Cruelty and fourth degree Hindering Apprehension of Oneself in front of Monmouth County Superior Court Judge Vincent N. Falcetano, Jr. on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Under the terms of the plea agreement, the State will recommend a sentence of 364 days in the county jail with a probationary term following his release from incarceration.

The Monmouth County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (MCSPCA), charged Parker following a joint investigation by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, MCSPCA, Asbury Park and Neptune Township police departments. The investigation revealed that in January and February 2017, Parker caused bodily injury to his dog, a one- to two-year-old pit bull mix known as Destiny, by failing to provide the dog with necessary care. An anonymous tip led MCSPCA investigators to question Parker about allegations of abuse. Parker secretly removed the dog from his Asbury Park residence and left her with his co-defendant Tara Robinson in Ocean Grove. Parker then lied to investigators, telling them he did not have any knowledge of an injured dog. The dog was located two days later at Robinson’s home after another tip led Neptune Township police to investigate. Destiny was found malnourished and had several untreated and infected wounds. After a hospital stay, Destiny made a full recovery and was adopted and placed into her “forever home” with a SPCA-approved family.

The case is assigned to Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Joshua D. Detzky.

Parker is represented by Paul E. Zager of Red Bank.