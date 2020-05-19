Monmouth County has 7,527 Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of May 19, there are 79 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 7,527.

The Freeholders also noted that all public access restrictions to County buildings and programs have been extended through Sunday, May 31. This includes all Monmouth County Library branches and the Monmouth County Park System buildings, except public restrooms.

The breakdown by municipality is as follows:

Aberdeen: 225

Allenhurst: 5

Allentown: 7

Asbury Park: 195

Atlantic Highlands: 31

Avon-by-the-Sea: 13

Belmar: 32

Bradley Beach: 42

Brielle: 27

Colts Neck: 74

Deal: 24

Eatontown: 261

Englishtown: 39

Fair Haven: 24

Farmingdale: 12

Freehold Borough: 368

Freehold Township: 612

Hazlet: 272

Highlands: 27

Holmdel: 231

Howell: 588

Interlaken: 4

Keansburg: 164

Keyport: 89

Lake Como: 15

Little Silver: 34

Loch Arbour: 1

Long Branch: 472

Manalapan: 442

Manasquan: 30

Marlboro: 432

Matawan: 173

Middletown: 619

Millstone Township: 82

Monmouth Beach: 19

Neptune City: 54

Neptune Township: 449

Ocean: 287

Oceanport: 59

Red Bank: 183

Roosevelt: 6

Rumson: 33

Sea Bright: 10

Sea Girt: 14

Shrewsbury Borough: 50

Shrewsbury Township: 9

Spring Lake: 12

Spring Lake Heights: 20

Tinton Falls: 185

Union Beach: 41

Upper Freehold: 51

Wall: 320

West Long Branch: 59

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

Stay up to date with the latest COVID-19 news and updates from the State of New Jersey.

NJ COVID-19 Info Hub

https://covid19.nj.gov/

See Dashboard for latest data.