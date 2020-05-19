Freeholder Director Urges Beachgoers to “Know Before You Go”

County lauded by Governor for proactive planning

BELMAR, NJ – The Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders held a press conference in Belmar today to advise residents and visitors planning on heading to the beach this summer to "Know Before You Go," which emphasizes the importance of beachgoers researching badge sales and parking information before traveling to their destination. Shore municipalities have begun implementing new rules and regulations as New Jersey continues to flatten the curve of COVID-19.

"Monmouth County is known for its beautiful beaches and shore towns that make it a desirable location for a day trip or vacation getaway," said Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone, liaison to Monmouth County Tourism. "While Monmouth County beaches will be open this summer, there will be several new policies in place for the safety and wellbeing of visitors and employees."

Freeholder Director Arnone encouraged visitors to research the new regulations in place for their desired destination before they leave their homes.

"Due to social distancing protocols in place, the beach you may have enjoyed in the past may not be selling daily badges or they may only be selling badges online," said Freeholder Director Arnone. "New policies like this that will be in place this summer make it critical for visitors to research their destination to ensure a smooth trip to our part of the Jersey Shore."

Freeholder Director Arnone has been hosting weekly calls with Shore mayors in Monmouth County to coordinate an efficient and uniform reopening of the beaches in time for Memorial Day Weekend.

“We would like everyone to enjoy the beach season, but please follow the rules that have been put in place to ensure everyone’s safety,” said Belmar Mayor Mark Walsifer. “In Belmar, we will be selling daily beach badges. If sections of our beach become overpopulated, patrons will be directed to other areas of the beach so social distancing can be achieved.”

Tourism visitation to Monmouth County in 2019 reached 8.8 million, ranking the County as the fifth most visited county in New Jersey for the year.

Freeholder Director Arnone recently began weekly calls with representatives of all chambers of commerce in Monmouth County.

“Our small business community is the backbone of our economy,” said Freeholder Director Arnone. “More importantly, they’re employing our friends, neighbors and residents. It’s especially important to give them our support during this tough time. I know they’re working hard to ensure their businesses are safe for their employees and customers. The Board of Chosen Freeholders will continue to work closely with our mayors and small businesses with the goal of getting our economy back on track.”

For more information about Shore municipalities rules and regulations for summer 2020, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.