Highlands PD Charge Middletown Man with DUI After Slow Pursuit Through AH

HIGHLANDS, NJ - The Highlands Police Department reports the following event which occurred on 05/17/2020,

On 05/17/2020 at 2050 hrs units were dispatched to State Route 36 and Orchard Street to check the well being of the operator of a black Kia who had reportedly remained stationary through two light cycles.

Ptl. Antonio Flores located the vehicle in question in the area of Mount Mitchell Park in Atlantic Highlands. Ptl. Flores activated his emergency lights and positioned his patrol vehicle behind the vehicle in question, which was on the wrong side of the road. After a verbal exchange with Ptl. Flores, the operator of the vehicle fled the scene.