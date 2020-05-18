Highlands PD Charge Middletown Man with DUI After Slow Pursuit Through AH

HIGHLANDS, NJ - The Highlands Police Department reports the following event which occurred on 05/17/2020,
On 05/17/2020 at 2050 hrs units were dispatched to State Route 36 and Orchard Street to check the well being of the operator of a black Kia who had reportedly remained stationary through two light cycles.
Ptl. Antonio Flores located the vehicle in question in the area of Mount Mitchell Park in Atlantic Highlands. Ptl. Flores activated his emergency lights and positioned his patrol vehicle behind the vehicle in question, which was on the wrong side of the road. After a verbal exchange with Ptl. Flores, the operator of the vehicle fled the scene.
The accused led officers on a short pursuit through Atlantic Highlands and parts of Middletown Township. The accused was taken into custody without injury in the area of Avenue D in Atlantic Highlands with the assistance of the Atlantic Highlands and Middletown Township Police Departments.
William Doyle (71) of Middletown Township was arrested and charged with eluding police in a MV, driving while intoxicated, refusal to submit to breath testing, open alcohol in a MV, as well as multiple additional motor vehicle violations.
All persons are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.