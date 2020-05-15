Monmouth County has 7,246 Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of May 15, there are 46 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 7,246.

The Freeholders also noted that all public access restrictions to County buildings and programs have been extended through Sunday, May 31. This includes all Monmouth County Library branches and the Monmouth County Park System buildings.

The breakdown by municipality is as follows:

Aberdeen: 216

Allenhurst: 5

Allentown: 7

Asbury Park: 180

Atlantic Highlands: 30

Avon-by-the-Sea: 12

Belmar: 29

Bradley Beach: 42

Brielle: 27

Colts Neck: 73

Deal: 24

Eatontown: 249

Englishtown: 39

Fair Haven: 23

Farmingdale: 13

Freehold Borough: 357

Freehold Township: 597

Hazlet: 253

Highlands: 25

Holmdel: 227

Howell: 582

Interlaken: 2

Keansburg: 160

Keyport: 85

Lake Como: 16

Little Silver: 34

Loch Arbour: 1

Long Branch: 429

Manalapan: 436

Manasquan: 30

Marlboro: 422

Matawan: 173

Middletown: 602

Millstone Township: 80

Monmouth Beach: 19

Neptune City: 54

Neptune Township: 427

Ocean: 269

Oceanport: 57

Red Bank: 173

Roosevelt: 6

Rumson: 32

Sea Bright: 10

Sea Girt: 13

Shrewsbury Borough: 49

Shrewsbury Township: 9

Spring Lake: 13

Spring Lake Heights: 17

Tinton Falls: 181

Union Beach: 39

Upper Freehold: 47

Wall: 292

West Long Branch: 59

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

Stay up to date with the latest COVID-19 news and updates from the State of New Jersey.

NJ COVID-19 Info Hub

https://covid19.nj.gov/

See Dashboard for latest data.