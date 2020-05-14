Middletown Police Investigate Theft of Auto from Garage

MIDDLETOWN, NJ – On May 9, 2020 at approximately 5:37p.m., Middletown Twp. Police responded to Windermere Road, in the Lincroft section of the township, for a report of a vehicle stolen from the garage of the residence. The homeowner became aware of the theft while it was in progress, and attempted to stop the suspect by pulling on the driver side door. The suspect then accelerated and dragged the victim, who sustained a non-life-threatening injury. The suspect is described as possibly being a white male, wearing a black ski mask, black hooded sweatshirt, and black athletic pants with a white stripe down the sides. The stolen vehicle is a white, 2019 Land Rover Range Rover.

The suspect and an accomplice drove into the neighborhood in a dark blue Mercedes Benz two-door convertible and both vehicles fled from the scene following the theft. There is a possibility that the suspects may be involved in other similar incidents in other jurisdictions as well. The matter is currently under investigation by Detective First Class Daniel Sullivan.

The Middletown Twp. Police take these crimes very seriously and do everything we can to protect the residents of Middletown and their property. The crime of auto theft is, unfortunately, a widespread and interjurisdictional problem that has been occurring in numerous towns throughout Monmouth County. The public is asked to be mindful to always remove any key fobs, ensure that their vehicles are locked and to report any suspicious activity to the police.